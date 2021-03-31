Two infants infected with Covid-19 die at Lahore hospital

LAHORE: Two infants who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died at the Lahore Children Hospital on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

The hospital administration confirmed a two-day old newborn and a five-month-old infant passed away.



The five-month-old baby had meningitis while the newborn was suffering from some heart disease. Their samples were taken for a Covid-19 test, which turned out to be positive.

Pediatric Cardiovascular Surgeon Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq said the third wave of the coronavirus is also taking its toll on children, appealing to the masses to take care of kids.

He said samples of the parents of the deceased infants have been taken for a Covid-19 test, the result of which is expected to be received by this evening.

