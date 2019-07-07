Two killed, 10 injured as passenger coach flips in Ghotki

GHOTKI: At least two persons were killed and 10 others sustained wounds when a passenger coach flipped near Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, a passenger coach turned turtle over, which resulted in the death of two and severe injuries to 10 other passengers.

The injured and bodies were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The ill-fated coach was going to Sukkur from Sadiqabad, where it met an accident on its route, said the local police.

Back in the month of June, a trailer in Mianwali crushed a car carrying family, resulting in the loss of four lives and injuries to two others.

Read more: Road accident kills two, injures five in Attock

According to details, the road crash took place at Moosa Khel road, where a trailer had crush a car, resulting in death of four family members including two children on the spot and injuries to two others.

The deceased couple was identified as Policeman Muhammad Khan, his wife and two children.

The bodies were moved to hospital, while the two other injured children of the family were also moved to the hospital for treatment.

Comments

comments