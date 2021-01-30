Two killed in collision between two trailers in Karachi

KARACHI: Two people were killed and one got injured in a collision between two trailers at M-9 Karachi near Kathore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the horrible road crash took place near Kathore at the Karachi Motorway, M-9, which resulted in fatalities of two and injuries to one.

The bodies and injured were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Earlier on Dec 19. 2020, an appalling accident near Northern Bypass on Karachi’s M-10 Motorway had claimed at least one life while injuring eight people as a private vehicle and a dumper truck collide.

According to rescue sources who went to the scene soon after the unfortunate development transpired, the eight injured and the body of one deceased are being shifted to Civil Hospital.

