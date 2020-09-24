Two killed over honor in Der Murad Jamali

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Two people including a woman were killed on the pretext of ‘honor-killing’ for allegedly having illicit relationships in Der Murad Jamali, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incident was reported in the limits of PS Manjho Shori in Dera Murad Jamali.

The killers fled the scene after killing two people, said the police and added that search of the culprits was underway.

Earlier in the month of July, a 24-year-old girl named Waziran was subjected to inhumane torture and succumbed to her wounds in Sindh’s district of Jamshoro; locals have said that the girl was killed for honor.

The police had said that the slain girl’s father testified that the girl died due to an accident but later on changed his statement claiming that his daughter was murdered by her in-laws.

Waziran’s father had registered a case and has nominated the husband and brother in law of the deceased in the homicide.

