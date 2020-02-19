Two killed in Rawalpindi road rage incident  

RAWALPINDI: At least two people were gunned down and two others sustained bullet injuries when an unknown armed man opened fire on them after an accident in Rawalpindi on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a dumper collided with a rickshaw in the limits of the Naseerabad police station in Rawalpindi. Both the drivers started scuffle after the accident and the passersby gathered there to resolve the issue.

One of the drivers lost temper and opened indiscriminate fire on the mob, resultantly two people died on the spot and two others injured. The armed man managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the incident.

