Two killed, several injured in Bahawalpur road accident

BAHAWALPUR: At least two people were killed while several others sustained injuries when a car collided with a van at Hasilpur Road near Bahawalpur district of Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the incident caused due to over speeding.

Rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Hasilpur.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the accident.

Earlier on July 14, a passenger bus turned upside down in a horrific accident in Bahawalpur, leaving at least three dead and 30 wounded.

Rescue sources said that a bus turned turtle at Hasilpur Road near Baghdad Station in Bahawalpur where at least three persons died on the spot, whereas, 30 others sustained severe injuries in the road accident.

“All 35 passengers travelling in the ill-fated bus were rescued”, said the rescue staff. The deceased and wounded persons were shifted to the nearby hospital.

