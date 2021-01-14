Two members of ‘Corolla’ gang arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two members of the ‘Corolla’ gang in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, Sajjid Ameer Sadozai said the police during snap checking in Ferozabad rounded up two accused and recovered a Kalashnikov, two pistols, two rifles and grenades from their custody.

As many as 31 cases of murders, attempts to murder and firing over police are registered against the arrested members of the ‘Corolla’ gang identified as Javed and Yasin.

The SSP East further said that teams have been constituted for the arrest of the other members of the racket.

Last year in the month of December, Karachi’s Shah Latif Town police officials had arrested an alleged member of most-wanted ‘White Corolla’ gang during a raid on a tip-off.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur had said that the key member, Sadiq, of ‘White Corolla’ gang was arrested during a raid on a tip off in Karachi.

