Two men arrested for posting pictures with illegal arms on social media

LAHORE: Police on Sunday apprehended two men for posting their pictures with illegal weapons on social media.

Led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Civil Lines Dost Mohammad, a police party made the arrests during a raid in a Lahore neighbourhood. The police swung into action after Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ishfaq Khan took notice of the pictures of the two flaunting illegal weapons going viral on social media platforms.

A triple-two rifle, a pump-action rifle, a pistol and several bullets were recovered from the possession of the arrested men.

Earlier this month, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed had directed the police to ensure that no concession is given to the accused uploading videos of firing into the air and provocative contents on social media.

He was chairing a meeting of police officers at Qurban Lines to review the overall law and order situation in the City, corona SOPs and other professional matters.

