LAHORE: The Punjab police on Saturday arrested a man in Lahore’s Sanda area for uploading pictures and videos displaying guns on his social media account, ARY News reported.

According to police, the man, known as ‘Bhola Tension’, and his other friend was arrested in the limits of Sanda police for displaying guns on social media. The Lahore police located his house and arrested him after his videos went viral.

The arrested criminals used to promote videos featuring weaponry and ammunition. Police also seized two weapons and bullets from their possession.

According to the country’s gun laws, public display of weapons is an offense and carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Earlier on June 22, Islamabad police had arrested a man for shooting videos with arms and ammunition and posting them on the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

According to the DIG Operations Islamabad, the Aabpara police made the arrest.

The arrested man was a resident of the federal capital’s G-7 area. He had created a TikTok group under the name of ‘313’ where he used to post videos displaying different kinds of weapons and ammunition, the police said.

