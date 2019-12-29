Web Analytics
Two men shot dead in eastern Saudi city were driving car bomb

DUBAI: Two Saudi men shot dead last week in the eastern city of Dammam were driving a car loaded with explosives and were planning an “imminent terrorist operation”, the SPA state news agency said on Sunday, citing security forces.

The two were found with explosive paste in the car, SPA said. They started shooting at security forces when they were approached on Wednesday and were shot dead.

Five kg of paste was taken from the car and found later to contain the explosive RDX, SPA said.

Police named the two men and said a third unnamed man had been arrested.

