Two minors burnt to death in Gujrat

GUJRAT: Two minor children were burnt to death while seven other persons received burn injuries when a fire broke out at a house situated in Gujrat, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident took place at Shadewal Road in Gujrat, where a fire broke out in huts due to the candlelight.

Rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control. According to rescue sources, the children aged between 8 to 10 years died in the inferno.

The injured were shifted to Hospital.

In a separate incident in Karachi on January 22, at least 100 huts were gutted when a fire broke out in slums located in Teen Hatti area of Karachi.

Read more: Three children hurt in Gujranwala hut fire

Huge blaze were broke out in the slums located beneath Teen Hatti bridge, resulting in injuries to at least two and destroying more than 100 huts.

Three fire brigade vehicles, rescue teams and a large contingent of police reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of two hours.

The injured were shifted to hospital by rescue teams. Sources further informed that the cause of fire is not yet known.

