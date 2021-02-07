Two minors dead due to stubble burning in Chiniot

CHINIOT: Minor brother and sister were burned to death due to burning stubble in Chiniot, Punjab on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per details, five-year-old Abrar and seven-year-old Shahzadi received burn injuries while playing in the area due to stubble burning, said police.

Both the children were moved to Allied Hospital Faisalabad as there is no Burn Centre in Chiniot. The children breathed their last at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at PS Chenab Nagar against the landlord named Aijaz for burning stubble.

Read more: Smog: LHC slaps fine over stubble burning

In December 2020, the Lahore High Court (LHC) slapped a fine of Rs50,000 over stubble burning in the province while hearing a case on smog.

Some farmers clear their agricultural fields by burning the residue that is left on the land after harvesting to prepare the land for the next round of seeding. It is one of the biggest contributors to air pollution.

The report of the Judicial Environmental Commission was submitted with the LHC. 476 industries and kilns were inspected in a bid to control over smog problem in the province, the report had stated.

