Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Two missing children found dead from a pond in Larkana

missing children found dead larkana

LARKANA: Two children, who went missing yesterday, were found dead in Larkana, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the remains of two minors aged 2 years, were recovered from a pond, said police. The police initially said that the minors were drowned to death.

Meanwhile, the heirs of the children said that they were killed and later thrown into a pond.

The bodies have been transferred to a nearby medical facility for autopsy. The police said that the actual cause of death will be known after the autopsy report.

Read more: Man, two minor daughters killed in Quetta

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Cold and dry weather expected in most parts of the country

Top News

K2 summit: Another search launched to locate missing climbers

Pakistan

548 acres of illegally occupied govt land retrieved in Malir: DC

Must Read

Qureshi apprises Iceland counterpart of steps to rescue missing K2 climber


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close