Two missing children found dead from a pond in Larkana

LARKANA: Two children, who went missing yesterday, were found dead in Larkana, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the remains of two minors aged 2 years, were recovered from a pond, said police. The police initially said that the minors were drowned to death.

Meanwhile, the heirs of the children said that they were killed and later thrown into a pond.

The bodies have been transferred to a nearby medical facility for autopsy. The police said that the actual cause of death will be known after the autopsy report.

