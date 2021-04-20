Two more children die of coronavirus in Lahore

LAHORE: Two more children succumbed to novel coronavirus in Lahore on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The children battling with coronavirus breathed their last at Lahore’s Children Hospital, taking the overall death toll to 22, said the chief coordinator of the medical facility.

Furthermore, Asad Aslam said three children infected with COVID-19 are currently put on ventilators due to worsening health.

On March 31, two infants who had tested positive for the COVID-19 died at Lahore’s Children Hospital.

The hospital administration had confirmed a two-day-old newborn and a five-month-old infant passed away.

Read more: Punjab sees worst day since Covid-19 outbreak as 104 die

The five-month-old baby had meningitis while the newborn was suffering from some heart disease. Their samples were taken for a Covid-19 test, which turned out to be positive.

Pediatric Cardiovascular Surgeon Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq said the third wave of the coronavirus is also taking its toll on children, appealing to the masses to take care of kids.

Comments

comments