Two more Lahore children infected with COVID-19

LAHORE: Two more children in Punjab have been admitted to Children’s Hospital Lahore after testing positive for COVID-19, surging the overall number of infected kids to 14, ARY News reported on Friday.

The third wave of the pandemic is spreading rapidly in Punjab, especially in Lahore, where two more children have been diagnosed COVID-19 positive, the hospital administration confirmed.

The children are currently admitted to Children’s Hospital Lahore. The hospital administration said six children have been discharged from the medical facility, while eight others are under treatment at the hospital.

The condition of all coronavirus-infected children is stable, the Children’s Hospital Lahore administration said.

Read more: Alarming trend of COVID-19 cases among children emerges in Islamabad

Yesterday, it was reported that sixty-six children aged up to 10 years tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in the federal capital Islamabad.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Office had confirmed that overall 5,792 children aged up to 10 years have contracted COVID-19 so far, whereas, 5,391 teenagers aged from 11 years to 20 years were infected with the virus.

Comments

comments