Two more polio cases reported in Balochistan, KP

ISLAMABAD: Two more cases of polio have been reported from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the health department, with the latest inclusion of two more cases of this crippling disease, the number has jumped to 60, this year.

A seventeen-month-old kid was found affected by polio in Qila Abdullah, Balochistan, said the health department officials and added that parents had refused to administer their child anti-polio drops during the drive.

The second case was reported in Lakhi Marwat, where a five months old girl was diagnosed with polio.

On August 30, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio, Babar Bin Atta had announced that the latest anti-polio vaccination campaign was successfully concluded in 46 districts across the country.

The premier’s focal person, in his latest statement, detailed that 7.1 million children were administered oral polio vaccine (OPV) during the campaign, whereas, the parents who were against the anti-polio vaccination were persuaded for its administration for the first time.

While elaborating the statistics, he had said the concerned authorities have blocked 75 social media accounts which were propagating against the polio vaccines.

