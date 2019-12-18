Two more polio cases surface in Balochistan

QUETTA: Two more polio cases have been reported in Balochistan on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases across the country to 106 this year, ARY News reported.

According to the Health Ministry, the polio cases were reported from the Mastung district and Dera Murad Jamali area of Balochistan.

The authorities said a 16-month-old boy from Dera Murad Jamali and a 14-year-month old baby boy from Mastung were diagnosed with the crippling disease, adding that the minor was not vaccinated against the virus.

This is the ninth polio case which has been reported from Balochistan province during the ongoing year.

The officials said that out of the total, 76 polio cases were reported in KP, 14 in Sindh, nine from Balochistan and six in Punjab.

Meanwhile, a countrywide anti-polio campaign is being underway amid tight security measures.

During a five-day campaign in Punjab 19 million children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio vaccine.

In Sindh over 2.3 million children while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan over six point seven million and 2.5 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops respectively.

