SUKKUR: Sukkur police claimed on Friday to have made headway in a rape-cum-murder case of a 13-year-old boy and nabbed two more suspects involved in the crime.

The body of the teenager was found on the rooftop of a mosque in Pano Aqil Town of Sukkur district last month.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo said the two suspects named Ilyas and Zohaib were arrested last night and have confessed to their involvement in the felony. In all, three men were involved in the crime, one of them, identified as Shafiq Jatoi, was arrested earlier thanks to the police’s timely action.

The police officer said suspect Ilyas is the brother of Shafiq while Zohaib his friend. “The three suspects murdered the boy after after sexually abusing him,” he disclosed.

He said Shafiq had earlier confessed that he acted alone to save his brother and friend.

“One of the suspects tied up the boy while the other grabbed him by his legs while third hit him on his head,” SSP Samo said, revealing harrowing details of the sexual assault and murder. He said the boy had gone to the mosque for prayers.

