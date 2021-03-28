Police arrest stepfather for role in rape, murder of Faisalabad girl

FAISALABAD: Police have claimed to solve a rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl, Meerab, in Faisalabad and arrested her stepfather for his alleged role in the entire episode, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accused Shahzad Masih has admitted to his role in the entire episode after police got suspicious of him when he frequently changed his statements regarding the incident.

The child went missing after she went out with her grandfather to buy milk.

“She went missing after going out with her grandfather to buy milk,” the mother of five-year-old Meerab, who was raped and murdered said. “The girl’s body was later recovered from near her home,” she said.

The mother further demanded that if proved guilty, the suspect should either be hanged or shot before her eyes.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of rape and murder of minor girls have been reported frequently in the country.

In one such case, a three-year-old girl, Hareem Fatima, was murdered after being allegedly sexually assaulted in Kohat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to details, Hareem Fatima went out of her house in Khattak Colony area on Wednesday afternoon and did not return till evening.

The family got worried regarding her whereabouts and approached the Mills area police check-post and got a missing complaint registered with them. The next morning, the body of Hareem Fatima was found from a nearby water drain.

