Two motorcyclists crushed to death in Hub

HUB: Two motorcyclists were crushed to death by a speeding car in HUB, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing rescue sources.

The incident occurred near Bhawani Gujjar Stop, where a speeding car hit two people who were riding a motorcycle. Both the men lost their lives on the spot.

The bodies were moved to Civil Hospital Hub by the rescue teams. The identity of the deceased remained unknown.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding dumper near Karachi’s area of Shah Faisal.

Read more: Two motorcyclists crushed to death in Karachi road accident

According to rescue sources, a motorcyclist had lost his life on the spot after being hit by a speeding dumper. The driver of the vehicle fled away from the scene.

The body was moved to nearby medical facility for postmortem. Meanwhile, the angry mob recorded their protest against the incident by blocking the road.

Comments

comments