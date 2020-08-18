Two motorcyclists crushed to death in Karachi

KARACHI: Two motorcyclists were crushed to death by a speeding car in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

The incident took place near Indus Chowrangi in city’s area of Korangi, where two people, who were travelling over a motorcycle were hit by an unknown speeding car.

The bodies were moved to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal, while the car driver fled the scene.

In another accident of similar in nature, earlier this year, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding dumper near Karachi’s area of Shah Faisal.

According to rescue sources, a motorcyclist lost his life on the spot after being hit by a speeding dumper.

The body was moved to nearby medical facility for postmortem. After the incident, the angry mob had recorded their protest against the incident.

They had also set the dumper on fire after breaking its glasses.

