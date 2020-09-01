Two new polio cases emerge in Punjab; 8-month-old victim dies

LAHORE: Two new cases of wild poliovirus have been detected in Punjab, bringing the number of children affected by the crippling disease in the province so far this year to eight.

According to the Punjab anti-polio programme, an eight-month-old boy affected by the virus in Dera Gazi Khan passed away. All his limbs were crippled by the disease.

In Bahawalpur, a 13-year-old boy was left crippled by polio that affected his right leg.

On Aug 15, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, in a telephonic conversation, had discussed Pakistan’s Covid-19 response and resumption of polio eradication campaign, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Bill Gates appreciated the Pakistan Army for supporting government efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan’s success against Covid-19 despite resource constraint.

They discussed safe start of polio eradication campaign and efforts needed for this purpose, said the ISPR.

