Two more officials arrested in PPSC paper leak scandal

LAHORE: The anti-corruption authorities on Wednesday arrested two more officials in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) paper leak scandal, bringing total arrests to six, ARY News reported.

According to details, the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested the Higher Education Commission (HEC) consultant for his alleged role in leaking the commission’s paper.

ACE Punjab have also arrested the regional head of the PPSC Bahawalpur, Furqan Ahmed. The anti-corruption department said that they were investigating the arrested individuals from all aspects to completely unearth the facts regarding the scandal.

A junior computer operator at the PPSC named Waqar Akram, another commission’s official Ghazanfar, Gohar Ali and another person were earlier arrested for their alleged role in leaking PPSC paper beforehand.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exam paper leak.

The committee, led by CM’s Inspection Team (CMIT) chairperson Ali Murtaza, has been tasked to submit a report in five days.

