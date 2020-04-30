Two people killed in firing in Karachi

KARACHI: Two people were killed in firing near Federal Urdu University, situated in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, an area of Karachi on Thursday, said rescue sources.

Rescue sources said, the victims were identified as Wazir Ahmed and Muhammad Zafar. The cause behind the incident remains unknown.

The bodies were moved to a nearby hospital, while investigation into the matter was underway.

Earlier in the month of January, unidentified men had killed a man as they opened fire at a shop in Baldia Town area of the city.

Read more: Man allegedly killed over free-will marriage in Karachi

According to police, the incident occurred at Yousuf Goth area of the Baldia Town when armed motorcyclists opened fire at a shop.

Initially, it was claimed that the incident happened when the shopkeeper resisted a dacoity bid, forcing the criminals to open fire on him.

However, investigations into the case had revealed that it was killing over personal enmity. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Comments

comments