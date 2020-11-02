Two street criminals caught by citizens in Karachi handed over to police

KARACHI: Two street criminals were caught red-handed by the citizens in Karachi’s area of Bahadurabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the robbers were looting a car driver, when a citizen hit them with his car. As a result, both the robbers got injured and were caught by the citizens.

The arrested robbers were handed over to the police after subjecting them to torture by the angry citizens.

The police have recovered looted valuables and weapons from the custody of the arrested.

Earlier in the month of July, four locals of Korangi area of Karachi grabbed a hold of robbers trying to flee the scene of the crime in the vicinity of Bilal Colony police station.

The robbers were on a motorcycle but were intercepted by four locals who got alerted to the robbery by the man who they had just mugged.

The victim had started shouting and making noise after being robbed, four young residents of the locality chased the criminals on their own motorbikes and caught up with them.

