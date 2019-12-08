Two suspected robbers shot dead in Sheikhupura ‘shootout’

SHEIKHUPURA: Two suspected robbers were shot dead in a ‘shootout’ with policemen in a Sheikhupura neighbourhood on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, the robbers on a motorcycle opened fire at a police team.

In the ensuing encounter, the suspected criminals were killed, they added.

The police said the robbers were involved in Saturday’s murder of a policeman.

Arms, a motorcycle and other things were seized from the killed robbers’ possession, they said.

A day earlier, four suspected outlaws were shot dead in an alleged shootout with police personnel in Jalalpur Pirwala.

The robbers were busy looting residents near Haji Bridge of the area. Upon being alerted to the criminals’ activities, a police team reached the spot.

In the subsequent exchange of fire, four of the robbers were killed on the spot, while their accomplices escaped.

The looted valuables, weapons, cash and motorcycle were recovered from the custody of the killed criminals.

One of the dead body was identified as of Shaukat alias Shoki Kalal.

