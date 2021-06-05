Web Analytics
Two terrorists arrested while transporting huge cache of arms: CTD

ctd kalat terrorists arrests transporting arms

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to arrest two alleged terrorists after an exchange of fire in Balochistan’s Kalat town, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CTD spokesperson said that two terrorists have been arrested during an intelligence-based operation in Kalat when they were transporting a huge cache of arms. The arrested terrorists were being interrogated, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on June 3, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested an alleged terrorist during a raid conducted near Darya Khan-Bhakkar Link Road.

The alleged terrorist Imran had been arrested on charges of planning an attack on a sensitive institution’s office. The raiding team recovered safety fuses, explosive material and other equipment from his possession.

A case was registered against the alleged terrorist at CTD Sargodha police station and further investigation is underway.

