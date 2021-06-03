Alleged terrorist arrested by CTD Bhakkar, seized explosive material

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an alleged terrorist during a raid conducted near Darya Khan-Bhakkar Link Road, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CTD spokesperson said that the alleged terrorist Imran Khan was arrested on charges of planning an attack on a sensitive institution’s office. The raiding team recovered safety fuses, explosive material and other equipment from his possession.

A case was registered against the alleged terrorist at CTD Sargodha police station and further investigation is underway.

In another development today, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) issued the ninth edition of its Red Book comprised of information about hardened terrorists and desperadoes.

The new edition of the Red Book was issued after four years with the names of 93 most wanted terrorists, a spokesperson of the CTD said.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD has added the names of the terrorists in the red book, affiliated with outlawed Da’aish, al-Qaida and Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Moreover, terrorists of banned Ansar al-Sharia, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Jundullah Pakistan, Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan, Sindh Revolutionary Army and Balochistan Liberation Army, have also been added to the red book, CTD spokesperson said.

The names of terrorists affiliated with the Aman Committee and the Lyari Gang War have also been included in the book, the spokesman said.

“In the red book 12 names of Da’aish, 18 terrorists of al-Qaida, 23 members of outlawed TTP, and four names of Ansar al-Sharia have been included, according to the Counter-Terrorism Department.

Meanwhile, 24 most wanted terrorists of Sipah-e-Muhammad, four members of the Sindh Revolutionary Army and five names of the Balochistan Liberation Army have been added to the book.

“Apart from it, the names of 35 wanted terrorists of Lyari Gang War have also been included in the red book,” the spokesperson said.

Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson said that 10 terrorists added in the 8th volume of the Red Book were arrested, while seven terrorists were killed. Five of them were killed in encounters with the law enforcement agencies and two hardened terrorists were reportedly died in Afghanistan and Syria, according to the CTD spokesperson.

