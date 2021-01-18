Two TTP linked terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least two terrorists belonging to the Sajna group of the Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during an operation in Nargosa area of South Waziristan on Monday, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted a in Nargosa area of the South Waziristan, where they met a shootout with the terrorists of the TTP.

In retaliatory fire of the security forces, two terrorists named Usman Ali and Waheed were shot dead, while another was arrested in injured condition.

The terrorists were associated with the Sajna group of the TTP, who were expert in building explosives tunnel, said the ISPR. The military wing further said that Usman was involved in the killing of Captain Umer Cheema and other security personnel.

