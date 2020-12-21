A video of two women brawling and exchanging heated words inside a department store over a PlayStation 5 console went viral on social media platforms.

The fight between two women over a PlayStation 5 was caught on camera inside a Walmart store. It showed a woman with long braids started shouting at another wearing a black hoodie.

Later, the woman in long braids took off her jacket and continues to exchange heated words with the other woman.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After a man and a woman tried to calm down the situation, the woman in the hoodie attacks the other customer and the two begin a full-out brawl while other people are seen moving away from the area as the two women continue exchanging blows, a report quoted Mirror UK.

The fight goes on until the woman in braids is knocked out after getting hit in the face. The incident had reportedly taken place on December 13.

After the arrival of police at the store, the women left the area by then.

