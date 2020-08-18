Two-year performance report of communications ministry released

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Tuesday released two-year performance report of his ministry, ARY News reported.

According to report, the National Highway Authority (NHA) saved Rs750 million through austerity drive, announced by PM Khan, after assuming charge of his office.

“219 vehicles were auctioned in first 100 days”, the report stated and added that acquisition of land also increased between 2018-20 as compared to 2016-18.

The revenue of NHA was increased upto Rs50billion, while Rs12.57million were recovered by the authority during the period.

The ministry has also released list of eight projects of NHA under public-private partnership inline with the vision of PM Imran Khan.

Read more: NHA to soon achieve revenue target of Rs100 billion, says Murad Saeed

Speaking at a seminar titled “Challenges to Enforcement on National Highways and Motorways” arranged by National Highways and Motorway Police, last year, Murad Saeed had said tha his ministry did not get a single penny from the government and continued with its projects using its limited resources.

He had said more motorways would be constructed in the coming months with 1275 kilometers of new roads. After five years, Murad said, NHA would be able to build highways and motorways with its own resources.

The minister had said said the present government chose a difficult task of making the country economically stable first which required hard work, selflessness and dedication.

