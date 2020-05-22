ABU DHABI: United Arab Emirates moon-sighting committee on Friday announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted, hence Eidul Fitr will fall on Sunday (May 24).

The announcement came after the committee held a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of the minister of justice along with a number of senior officials.

The moon-sighting committee chairman said,” After exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, could not detect the Shawal moon on Friday evening.”

He said that therefore, Saturday (May 23) will be the last day of Ramazan and Sunday (May 24) will be the first day of Eidul Fitr.

Related: Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid on Sunday May 24

Comments

comments