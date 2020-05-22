Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid on Sunday May 24

JEDDAH: The crescent for the month of Shawwal has not been sighted in Saudi Arabia. The day of Eid Ul Fitr (1 Shawwal 1441) in the country will be observed on Sunday, 24 May 2020, ARY News reported.

The final day of Ramzan will be Saturday (tomorrow) and hence the country will observe a total of 30 fasts for the month.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia tasked with the responsibility of reporting the sighting or lack thereof announced the decision earlier in the day.

Earlier,The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia asked the Muslim population to seek new month’s moon on Friday.

The Supreme Court asked all Muslims who see the moon with their own eyes or with special equipment to register the sighting with them or other nearby centers.

UAE’s moon-sighting committee also announced a virtual meeting on Friday to search for the new moon.

Sharia courts in the country were also to inform the committee if they see anything too.

