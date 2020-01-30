ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has announced to provide $200 million financial assistance to the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan programme for youth development, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The youth development programme initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan is receiving acknowledgement on international level as the UAE government offered assistance to Pakistan.

UAE ambassador has made the announcement while meeting PM’s Special Assistant to on Youth Affairs Usman Dar today. The financial assistance had been promised by the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his recent visit to Pakistan.

The ambassador said Pakistani youth are talented and capable and UAE will cooperate Islamabad for the development of the young generation. He said practical steps will be started soon for the Pakistani youth.

Read: Govt to expedite loan disbursement under Kamyab Jawan Programme

He also announced to start a youth exchange programme between UAE and Pakistan. It is decided to send a delegation of Pakistani youth to UAE where they will be given skills of entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence. Moreover, the UAE government has also offered to Pakistani youth to partner in Dubai Expo 2020.

It is decided to provide special pavilions to Pakistani youth in Dubai Expo 2020. The ambassador praised the federal government’s practical steps for its young generation and UAE will provide good opportunities to the skilful youth in future.

Usman Dar welcomed the financial assistance of UAE in the Kamyab Jawan programme. He said PM Imran Khan has the vision to uplift the young generation. He added that a huge investment is being made on youth for the first time in the history of Pakistan. The young generation will play a vital role in the national economy, he said.

