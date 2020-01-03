$200m UAE support manifests strong economic ties, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says the UAE’s $200 million financial assistance for Pakistan is a testimony to strong economic ties between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, she said Pakistan is heading towards economic stability as there are enormous investment opportunities in various sectors. She welcomed the interest evinced by the UAE to invest in the country.

متحدہ عرب امارات کی جانب سے 200ملین ڈالر کی سپورٹ پاکستان اور یو اے ای کے معاشی تعلقات کا واضح ثبوت ہے۔ پاکستان معاشی استحکام کی جانب گامزن ہے،مختلف شعبوں میں سرمایہ کاری کے وسیع مواقع ہیں۔ امارات کی پاکستان میں سرمایہ کاری میں دلچسپی کا خیر مقدم کرتے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 3, 2020

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s second visit during the PTI term in power is reflective of deep fraternal ties between the two countries and trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership qualities, Ms Awan maintained.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے دور حکومت میں ولی عہد کا دوسرا دورہ دونوں ممالک کے مابین دیرینہ برادرانہ تعلقات اور وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قائدانہ صلاحیتوں پر اعتماد کا مظہر ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 3, 2020

Earlier, on Jan 02, the crown prince had arrived in Islamabad for a day-long official visit to hold meetings with the top Pakistani leadership.

He was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he touched down at the Nur Khan airbase.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had received the visiting dignitary personally and then drove him to the PM House.

The crown prince had held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Khan at the PM House, which was followed by a luncheon hosted in his honour by the premier.

