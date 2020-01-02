Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Islamabad on daylong visit today

ISLAMABAD: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving in Islamabad for a daylong official visit today to hold meetings with the top Pakistani leadership.

He will have a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, which will be followed by a luncheon to be hosted by the premier, according to the Foreign Office spokesperson.

Frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and the UAE is reflective of the importance that the two countries attach to their fraternal ties, she said in a statement.

She added the visit also illustrates the strength and substance of the Pakistan-UAE special relationship.

Read More: UAE Minister for Tolerance calls on PM Imran

The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments. It is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health, and energy sectors.

UAE hosts more than 1.6 million expatriate Pakistani community, which contributes remittances of around $4.5 billion annually to the GDP.

The visit of Crown Prince will contribute to further enhancement of multi-faceted collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE.

Earlier on December 20, Prime Minister Khan had made a telephone call to the Abu Dhabi crown prince and exchanged views on bilateral relations.

Read More: S. Arabia, UAE provided $5bn financial package to Pakistan: Hammad Azhar

Matters of mutual interest, regional, international affairs and other issues had come under discussion during the telephonic conversation.

The two leaders had also discussed ways of further deepening bilateral cooperation in all spheres and agreed to maintain close consultations on regional and international issues.

Comments

comments