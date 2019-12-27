ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House on Friday.

Matters of mutual interest and strengthening of Pak-UAE relations in diverse areas were discused at the meeting.

The UAE minister apprised Prime Minister Khan of the UAE government’s efforts towards building a tolerant nation and observing 2019 as the ‘Year of Tolerance’.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary also met President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said Pakistan and UAE enjoyed close and cordial fraternal relations based on the solid foundations of shared faith, culture and heritage.

Read More: Saudi foreign minister calls on PM Imran Khan

“It was our endeavour to further strengthen the existing bilateral engagement at all levels and in all fields including trade, investment, energy, culture, and tourism,” he said, appreciating the efforts of the UAE for promoting regional peace and stability.

The president highlighted that 1.6 million strong Pakistani community was a bridge between the two countries.

“We took pride that the Pakistani Diaspora had made a contribution in the development of UAE and stressed that for more employment opportunities for Pakistani workers in UAE,” he added.

Read More: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to continue consultations on regional issues

Comments

comments