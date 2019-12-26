Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to continue consultations on regional issues

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday.

They discussed bilateral relations, matters of mutual interest and regional situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep brotherly relations and the two countries are committed to further expand their relations in diverse fields.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Saudi Foreign Minister and the Saudi leadership for backing Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue their bilateral consultations on important regional matters, including the Kashmir issue.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House today.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, and regional situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt General Faiz Hameed were in attendance at the meeting.

