King Salman stresses need for Muslim unity in meeting with Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser along with a contingent of members of Pakistan Assembly called upon King Salman of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The meeting underscored troubles and differences ailing Muslim countries with emphasis on unity in context of the Ummah.

The dignitaries agreed upon a mutual resolution of the differences and challenges at hand.

Speaker Asad Qaiser apprised King Salman of the woes of Kashmiris under Indian occupation who are being made to live under an ongoing curfew for more than 140 days.

King Salman hailed Pakistan’s role in the region for peace and prosperity, he also said that disputes such as Kashmir should be resolved amicably through a process of dialogue between the stakeholders.

Saudi King stressed on the need for Muslim unity in distressing times and demanded a solution to the Kashmir issue in light of the United Nations resolutions on the matter.

In conclusion King Salman said that Saudi Arabia will continue to play its due role in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan as it was aware of its importance to the Muslims.

