Uber granted 18-month London licence after legal battle

LONDON: Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence which was taken away over safety concerns, after a judge ruled on Monday that the company was a fit and proper operator despite “historical failings”.

Transport for London (TfL) refused to grant the Silicon Valley-based company a new licence in 2019 due to what it called a “pattern of failures”, including thousands of trips conducted where drivers other than those advertised picked up passengers.

“This decision is a recognition of Uber’s commitment to safety and we will continue to work constructively with TfL,” Jamie Heywood, Uber’s boss for Northern and Eastern Europe, said.

In London, it faces a number of rivals, including Ola, Freenow and Bolt.

The city’s traditional black cab drivers have blocked streets in protest at what they see as a threat to their livelihoods.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who also chairs TfL, warned Uber on Monday to stick to its obligations.

“I can assure Londoners that TfL will continue to closely monitor Uber and will not hesitate to take swift action should they fail to meet the strict standards required to protect passengers,” he said in a statement.

Comments

comments