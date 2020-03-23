UC of Islamabad being sealed after 11 coronavirus suspects emerge

ISLAMABAD: Union Council (UC) Kot Hathial in the Bhara Kahu region of the federal capital may be sealed after fears of the area being a hotbed for coronavirus gain steam, ARY News reported on Monday.

Security officials, local police and concerned authorities have reached the vicinity and measure to seal the place are currently underway.

The decision was taken after 11 coronavirus suspects were shifted to healthcare facilities from the proximity of Kot Hathial.

The action was initiated after a social media user made cognizance of some people residing in the small UC could possibly be carriers of the deadly coronavirus.

The suspects are said to be from a religious organisation and were residing in the area, their place of residence has already been sealed.

Six of the initial 11 suspects have tested positive for coronavirus while the rest of the reports are yet to be received.

The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 803 with 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in the country from midnight.

According to the National Command and Control Centre for the novel coronavirus, 352 cases have been diagnosed in Sindh, 225 in Punjab, 108 in Balochistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,71 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 15 in Islamabad; and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

With another death, the tally has jumped to 6 in the country, while six patients have recovered after treatment.

