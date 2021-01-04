Multiple videos shared on social media showed an unidentified flying object (UFO) spotted in Hawaii, as authorities confirmed the incident but did not know if it was a missing aircraft or something else.

The incident was captured on camera by many onlookers as Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also confirmed that it had received reports about the UFO from police, who were getting several 911 calls about it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The callers said they saw a large blue object fall out of the sky and into the ocean.

Multiple videos show the object flying in the night sky near Haleakala Avenue in Nanakuli, an area in Hawaii state of the US.

An eye-witness Mistina Sape while narrating the incident to a local television said that she immediately started calling her husband, who was in the garage to witness an unbelievable observation.

Sape has never been a believer in UFOs, but the bright blue object intrigued her so much that she jumped in the car and followed after it.

Her investigation ended three miles later when the blue light, which she described as being larger than a telephone pole, appeared to fall into the ocean. It crashed through the water without making a sound.

That’s when Sape and her husband called 911. When officers arrived, they all spotted a second light in the sky.

Read More: UFO fears: Onlookers stunned by mysterious lights changing formation in night sky

The white light passed over a nearby town and disappeared from view.

Honolulu Police Department said it did not have any information about the case it could release. However, the FAA said it received a report from the department about a possible airplane down in the area.

The FAA said it did not have any aircraft disappear off the radar nor any reports of overdue or missing aircraft.

Comments

comments