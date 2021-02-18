Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


UK variant not causing worse illness in children

uk coronavirus variant children infection scientists

The coronavirus variant first identified in the UK does not cause more severe disease in children than variants circulating earlier in 2020, new data suggest.

Doctors at King’s College Hospital in London compared 20 children hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic’s first wave and 60 hospitalized during the second wave, when most infections were caused by the new variant.

While more children were hospitalized in the second wave, “this might be due to the higher prevalence of SARS-CoV-2” at the time, study leader Dr. Atul Gupta said.

The number of adult patients also increased in the second wave, he noted. Hospitalized children in both waves had similar ages, rates of underlying medical conditions, socioeconomic status and other risk factors, the researchers reported in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

In both periods, few needed oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation. Those were actually needed less often in the second wave, Gupta said.

“We have found no evidence of more severe disease having occurred in children and young people during the second wave,” he concluded, “suggesting that infection with the B.1.1.7 variant does not result in an appreciably different clinical course” in this age group.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Pfizer study deals new blow to South Africa’s vaccine hopes

Must Read

‘Rail Roko’ protest by Indian farmers disrupts countrywide railway movement

Must Read

Pakistan among 65 countries to adminster Covid-19 vaccines, says Health SAPM

International

Gunmen kill student, kidnap 42 in attack on Nigerian school


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close