UK PM Johnson: We will get Brexit done in January

BIRMINGHAM: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised to take Britain out of the European Union in January, speaking at a campaign rally he used to frame the country’s Dec. 12 general election as the most important in a generation.

“It great to see so many of you here … at the beginning of what I think is the most important election our country has faced for a generation,” he told the rally in the central English city of Birmingham.

He pledged that if re-elected he would begin passing his Brexit deal through parliament straight away “so we get Brexit done in January and we put the uncertainty behind us.”

Earlier on November 5, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had pressed opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to tell voters in next month’s election whether he backs leaving the EU.

Johnson’s main rival in the snap December 12 poll had struggled with defining his position on Brexit ever since Britons narrowly triggered the divorce in a 2016 referendum.

Labour’s new official stance was to negotiate a more EU-friendly withdrawal agreement with Brussels and then let voters decide whether to back it or simply stay in the EU.

