Pakistan’s Foreign Office hails UK travel advisory change

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan welcomed the United Kingdom’s decision on changing their travel advisory for Pakistan and called it a positive step for relationship building, ARY News reported on Friday.

The official spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign office, Aisha Farooqui in a series of Tweets hailed the development and said that the initiative would help build “stronger and closer people-to-people links” between the two countries.

Read More: Zulfi Bukhari hopeful for US to follow UK’s footsteps on travel advisory

The tweet read: “Govt & people of 🇵🇰 welcome the comprehensive review of 🇬🇧 travel advisory for British citizens travelling to Pakistan. A Positive step forward, forging even stronger & closer people-to-people links between 🇵🇰 &🇬🇧.”

Govt & people of 🇵🇰 welcome the comprehensive review of 🇬🇧 travel advisory for British citizens travelling to Pakistan. A Positive step forward, forging even stronger & closer people-to-people links between 🇵🇰 &🇬🇧. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 24, 2020

In an accompanying tweet on the matter, the spokesperson added that Pakistan was looking forward to hosting “tourists, investors, academics and other visitors.”

The United Kingdom changed its travel advice today (Friday) to reflect the improved security situation in Pakistan.

Comments

comments