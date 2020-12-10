UK has vaccinated tens of thousands against COVID-19 – minister

LONDON: Tens of thousands of people in Britain have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after a mass vaccination programme began earlier this week, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

“As of today, we are vaccinating in 73 hospitals across the UK, tens of thousands of people have had the jab,” he said at a news conference.

READ: US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

Separately to have happend today, US experts met to assess whether to grant emergency approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine and allow America to become the next country to move ahead with mass immunization.

The independent committee of experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will hold a non-binding vote at the end of the day, and the US regulator will determine after that whether to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA). The arguments in favor seem to be overwhelming — it has already been greenlit by Britain and Canada — and the full results of a huge clinical trial of the vaccine were published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine, another major milestone.

Comments

comments