Ukraine’s air chief visits PAF Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Ukrainian Air Force Commander General Sergii Drozdov on Tuesday called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at Air Headquarters in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to a spokespersons of PAF, matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, professional cooperation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Ukrainian air chief lauded the readiness and professional expertise of PAF.

A smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. He laid a floral wreath on martyrs monument, the spokesperson added.

Read More: FM Qureshi visits PAF’s Headquarters in Islamabad

Last year on September 2, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad where he had been briefed by Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan on the preparedness of Pakistan Air Force.

In his remarks, the foreign minister had said Pakistan Air Force had given a befitting response to the Indian violation of Pakistani airspace on February 27 and shot down two of their aircraft.

Comments

comments