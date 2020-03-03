Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ukraine’s air chief visits PAF Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Ukrainian Air Force Commander General Sergii Drozdov on Tuesday called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at Air Headquarters in Islamabad, ARY News reported. 

According to a spokespersons of PAF, matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, professional cooperation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Ukrainian air chief lauded the readiness and professional expertise of PAF.

A smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. He laid a floral wreath on martyrs monument, the spokesperson added.

Read More: FM Qureshi visits PAF’s Headquarters in Islamabad

Last year on September 2, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad where he had been briefed by Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan on the preparedness of Pakistan Air Force.

In his remarks, the foreign minister had said Pakistan Air Force had given a befitting response to the Indian violation of Pakistani airspace on February 27 and shot down two of their aircraft.

 

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Fed cabinet opposes health emergency over coronavirus cases  

Must Read

PM Imran condoles Turkish soldiers’ killing in Syrian air strike in call with…

Pakistan

OIC to continue supporting Kashmiris’ right to self-determination: Al Dobeay  

Pakistan

5 men rounded up for ‘harassing’ women through immoral videos


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close