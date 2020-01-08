Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran

TEHRAN: Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport with 180 passengers and crew aboard, Iran’s state TV said on Wednesday.

ایران کے دالحکومت تہران میں مسافر طیارہ گر کر تباہ، یوکرین کا مسافر طیارہ ایئرپورٹ کے قریب گر کر تباہ۔ ایران کے دالحکومت تہران میں مسافر طیارہ گر کر تباہ، یوکرین کا مسافر طیارہ ایئرپورٹ کے قریب گر کر تباہ۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, January 7, 2020

According to the initial report , the plane was bound for the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

The plane crashed in the Tehran suburb of Parand, which is to the immediate northwest of the airport.

“The plane is on fire but we have sent crews … and we may be able to save some passengers.” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency services, told the television.

IRNA said according to preliminary information “the plane was bound for Kiev … and had 180 passengers and crew.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

