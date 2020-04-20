ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday mosques in the country will not be shut but the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding congregational prayers will be enforced in letter and spirit to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a daily coronavirus briefing, he said a group of ulema today held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, during which an awareness campaign aimed to educate people about precautionary measures while observing religious rituals came under discussion.

Zafar Mirza said the ulema endorsed the government’s strategy to prevent the spread of virus in mosques.

He maintained the government has learnt many lessons from the ongoing crisis, adding in future, special attention will be paid to the healthcare sector to deal with any outbreak in an effective manner.

The special assistant said 10,4302 tests have been conducted across the country to date, including 4,365 tests done over the past 24 hours. He added the government’s target is to conduct 20,000 tests in a day.

He said 65 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases are locally transmitted.

