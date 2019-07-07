Web Analytics
Umerkot: Rangers foil bid to smuggle deer

UMERKOT: Rangers personnel on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle two rare deer in Umerkok, district of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Rangers personnel recovered two precious deer from a car of offenders who left their vehicle at Gostro check post in fear of checking.

Read More: Deer gives birth to four fawns at Karachi zoo

The Rangers has handed over the two recovered precious deer to Wildlife department. The officials further said that the criminals who managed to flee belonged to Tharparkar district.

