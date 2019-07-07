UMERKOT: Rangers personnel on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle two rare deer in Umerkok, district of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Rangers personnel recovered two precious deer from a car of offenders who left their vehicle at Gostro check post in fear of checking.

The Rangers has handed over the two recovered precious deer to Wildlife department. The officials further said that the criminals who managed to flee belonged to Tharparkar district.

